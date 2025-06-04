The Disney live-action remake Lilo & Stitch continues to earn winning numbers at the box office. In ten days, it has beaten three tentpole movies—Snow White, Captain America: Brave New World, and Thunderbolts*—to become Disney’s highest-grossing film of the year. It has garnered $600 million-plus worldwide and is on track to hit $1 billion in its lifetime. Scroll below for more.

Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts* are produced by Marvel Studios, which is under Disney. The Walt Disney Company acquired Marvel Entertainment, the parent company of Marvel Studios, in 2009. In 2015, Marvel Studios was moved under the umbrella of Walt Disney Studios, which became part of the Disney Entertainment division in 2023. Since the release of The Avengers, most of Marvel Studios’ films have been distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

How much has Lilo & Stitch earned so far worldwide?

The Disney live-action remake, Lilo & Stitch, collected a solid $5.3 million on its second Monday at the domestic box office with a decline of -85.5% from its last holiday-boosted Monday. It has registered as the second biggest Monday among Memorial Day releases. After eleven days of release, The film collected $284.2 million at the North American box office.

Internationally, the movie is also enjoying a great run, accumulating $334.5 million overseas, as per Box Office Mojo. Thus, the film has collected $618.7 million at the worldwide box office. It is a spectacular feat considering that it was made on a budget of $100 million and has completed eleven days only at the cinemas.

Emerges as Disney’s biggest hit of the year, beating Snow White & 2 MCU biggies!

By its second weekend, Lilo & Stitch has beaten Snow White, Captain America: Brave New World, and Thunderbolts’ domestic and worldwide totals. It is the second-highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year and Disney’s biggest hit of 2025.

Lilo & Stitch – $618.7 million Captain America: Brave New World – $415.1 million Thunderbolts* – $370.4 million Snow White – $205.5 million

Lilo & Stitch has collected $618.7 million against a reported budget of $100 million. Hence, it is winning by a vast margin.

Can it become the highest-grossing film of the year?

Lilo & Stitch is showing great hold at the box office and has the potential to beat A Minecraft Movie’s $948.12 million global haul and become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. According to industry analysts, it is tracking to earn $1 billion globally and is projected to become the first Hollywood release to hit that milestone this year.

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $284.2 million

Total Overseas Gross – $334.5 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $618.7 million

