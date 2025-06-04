Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is ruling the Chinese box office and has garnered more than $30 million in just five days of release. With this pace, it will easily beat its predecessor, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mission: Impossible 8 is a trending film, and it has pushed Tom Cruise’s career total box office collection to over $13 billion worldwide. He needs around $230 million more to become the 20th highest-grossing actor ever. It will be easy for MI 8 to earn that number at this spectacular pace. It is dominating the box office in most places. In North America, Tom’s film is also not affected by Lilo & Stitch so much as they have different target audiences.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning China box office collection day 5

Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible 8 movie has been going strong at the Chinese box office, as per Luiz Fernando‘s box office post on X [formerly Twitter]. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected a strong $2.1 million on its first Tuesday with a -66.1% drop from Monday holiday from 89K screenings. The exhibitors took away 15K screenings on Tuesday. As per the report, the film is witnessing strong walk-up sales, with 90.2% of the tickets bought during the day and 19.8% during pre-sales for Tuesday. Therefore, it has hit China’s $33.9 million cume in 5 days.

Set to beat Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

MI 8 is maintaining a good pace at the China box office and is expected to surpass Dead Reckoning soon. For the uninitiated, Dead Reckoning collected $48.75 million in its lifetime run in China.

To become the only Hollywood film to hit $50 million in the last 1 year!

Mission: Impossible 8 is also projected to cross the $50 million mark. It will become the first Hollywood film to do so since Alien: Romulus, which was released last year. China has always shown its love for Tom and his MI movies.

Worldwide box office collection

Tom Cruise’s film still has enough days to dominate the theaters alongside Lilo & Stitch. So far, MI 8 has collected $125.16 million at the North American box office and $231.2 million overseas, taking the film’s global cume to $356.36 million. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning needs around $850 million to be a box office success and more than that to make some profit.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $125.16 million

Total Overseas Gross – $231.2 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $356.36 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Superman Box Office: Here’s How Much James Gunn’s DC Reboot Needs To Earn To Enter The Success Zone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News