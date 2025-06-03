Tom Cruise, known not only for his blockbuster movies but also for his connection to Scientology, once came close to walking away from the religion entirely. His ties to the church go back decades, and for a long time, his name was practically synonymous with it. But things took a turn when he reached a higher level within the belief system, something not many outsiders knew much about back then.

How Tom Cruise Got Deep Into Scientology

According to LadBible, Cruise started studying Scientology in the mid-80s and reached the OT3 level in 1993. It is the stage where followers are introduced to some of the religion’s more guarded teachings, including stories involving extraterrestrial beings like Xenu. For someone as dedicated as Cruise was, this deeper knowledge didn’t land well. According to those who were close to the inner workings of the church, his reaction wasn’t exactly quiet but rather raw and intense.

Janet Reitman, in her book Inside Scientology: The Story of America’s Most Secretive Religion, wrote Cruise “freaked out and was like ‘What the f*ck is this science fiction sh*t?’” He had never seen anything like it before, especially in an era before the internet laid everything bare.

Has Tom Cruise Distanced Himself From Scientology

For a while, Cruise stepped away from the religion. Reports suggest he disconnected from the church for several years, only to be pulled back in toward the end of the 90s. That effort, apparently deliberate and costly, worked.

Soon after, he was seen again as one of Scientology’s most devoted public faces, even more committed than before.

Tom Cruise and Scientology Today

Despite the renewed enthusiasm in the early 2000s, things seem different now. Cruise has been living in London, far from the Church’s stronghold in Los Angeles. He hasn’t publicly talked about Scientology in a long time, and some believe he may be slowly putting distance between himself and the institution.

But, there’s been no official break as of now.

