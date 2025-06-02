Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continues its winning run at the cinemas and has crossed the $350 million mark worldwide. After its second weekend, it has held on to its #2 rank at the domestic box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Mission: Impossible 8 opened in China on May 30, and it is one of the biggest markets for the film. It collected $25.5 million on its opening weekend in China, which is more than Dead Reckoning’s debut weekend collection in the region. This has boosted MI8’s worldwide box office collection.

How much did MI 8 collect at the North American box office?

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, collected $27.3 million at the North American box office. The Mission: Impossible 8 witnessed a decline of 57.3% from last weekend. It has beaten Karate Kid: Legends‘ debut weekend collection by a significant margin. The film opened with $64.03 million on its opening weekend and has now reached the $122.6 million cume in North America.

Crosses the $350 million mark at the worldwide box office!

Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible 8 film collected a spectacular $76.1 million on its 2nd weekend at the overseas box office. It experienced a decline of -40% this weekend from its opening weekend, taking the overseas cume to $230.4 million. Allied to its $122.6 million domestic cume, the film has hit the $350 million cume at the worldwide box office.

The worldwide box office collection of Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning now stands at $353.8 million and is the sixth highest-grossing film of 2025. The film was made on an estimated budget of $400 million and is expected to earn between $650 million and $720 million worldwide. Mission: Impossible 8 was released in theaters on May 23.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $122.6 million

Total Overseas Gross – $231.2 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $353.8 million

