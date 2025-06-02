Lilo & Stitch is unstoppable, showing the true power of a family movie by earning spectacular numbers on its second weekend, domestically and worldwide. The Disney feature is around $20 million away from hitting the $300 million milestone at the North American box office. This weekend, it has also reached a massive milestone at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for more.

Family movies are mostly winners at the box office. For example, Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, despite a slow start, picked up during Christmas and became one of the highest-grossing films. One of the biggest reasons behind it was that it was a family movie, and during the holidays, people love watching such films with their loved ones.

Lilo & Stitch 2nd Weekend Collection At the North American Box Office

The Disney live-action remake is ruling at #1 without any competition, as it has collected a staggering $63 million on its second 3-day weekend. Not even the new release, Karate Kid: Legends, is anywhere near this collection with its debut numbers. The movie has experienced a drop of -56.8% from the Memorial Day holiday-boosted weekend. It has taken the North American box office [USA and Canada combined] collection to $280.1 million cume. According to Luiz Fernando‘s latest data, it has also earned well internationally.

Top 5 biggest 2nd-weekends ever for Memorial Day releases

Top Gun: Maverick – $90 million Lilo & Stitch – $63 million Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – $44.8 million Pirates of the Caribbean at Worlds End – $44.2 million Aladdin – $42.8 million

Therefore, the live-action remake has registered as the 2nd biggest 2nd weekend of all time among Memorial Day releases.

2nd 2025 Hollywood release to hit the $600 million milestone at the worldwide box office

Lilo & Stitch also maintains strong at the worldwide box office, becoming the 2nd 2025 Hollywood film after A Minecraft Movie crossed the $600 million milestone. According to another report, the live-action remake collected $113.1 million from the overseas markets on its 2nd weekend, with a decline of -30% from its opening weekend. The film has crossed the $300 million mark internationally, now standing at the $330.7 million overseas cume over 52 international markets.

Allied to its $280.1 million cume in North America, the film has hit a $610.8 million worldwide cume. It has the potential to become the first 2025 release to hit the $1 billion mark. Lilo & Stitch is the second highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. It was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $280.1 million

Total Overseas Gross – $330.7 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $610.8 million

