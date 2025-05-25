The eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible film series, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, is running in theatres worldwide. The massively mounted spy action thriller has received a critics’ score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes and a user rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb.

If you have watched the film (or even if you haven’t) and want to watch more of Tom Cruise, we recommend watching this underappreciated performance by the Top Gun actor. We are talking about Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia. Read on to know more about the film and where you can stream it online.

Magnolia: Plot & Cast

Helmed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson (Director—There Will Be Blood), the film’s underlying story follows ten interrelated characters whose stories intersect during a single, random day in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California. The characters include a dying father, a quiz show host, an LA cop, a motivational speaker, an unloving wife, and a child prodigy, among others.

In the film, Tom Cruise plays Frank T.J. Mackey, an emotionally conflicted motivational speaker with a strained relationship with his dying father. Other cast members include Jeremy Blackman, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Julianne Moore, William H. Macy, Melora Walters, and Jason Robards.

Magnolia: Critical Reception & Audience Feedback

After its release in December 1999, the film garnered positive reviews from many critics. The movie has a critics’ score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. The RT critics’ consensus reads, “An eruption of feeling that’s as overwhelming as it is overwrought, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia reaches a fevered crescendo and sustains it thanks to its fearlessly committed ensemble.” Moreover, Magnolia has an excellent user rating of 8/10 on IMDb. Tom Cruise was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category and won the Golden Globe in the same category.

Where To Watch Magnolia?

Magnolia is currently available to rent on the Amazon Prime Video store for ₹79 in India.

Magnolia Trailer

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: James Bond Nearly Got A New Face — Until One Legendary Actor Turned Down The Role

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News