Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has officially completed one week at the Indian box office. Tom Cruise starrer was released in theatres on May 17, 2025 and has already become the 4th highest-grosser of the franchise. Scroll below for the latest update on day 7.

How much has Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earned in India?

Mission: Impossible 8 marks the final outing of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. Fans are emotional, yet super excited to see what Christopher McQuarrie‘s directorial has to offer. The early reviews were positive, which further intrigued the massive fan base. On day 7, the action spy film garnered an estimated 4.10 crores.

It was a regular working Friday, so a drop in box office collections was expected. But this was another dip of 14%, pushing the earnings to the vicinity of 4 crores. Things would get worrisome if Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning does not see a considerable jump during its second weekend.

The overall box office collections in India stand at 60.75 crore net after week 1. This is around 71.68 crores in gross earnings. It is now chasing the 75 crore mark, which should ideally be unlocked during the second weekend.

Take a look at the week 1 box office breakdown of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning below:

Day 1: 17.50 crores

Day 2: 18 crores

Day 3: 5.80 crores

Day 4: 5.60 crores

Day 5: 5 crores

Day 6: 4.75 crores

Day 7: 4.10 crores

Total: 60.75 crore

Tom Cruise starrer was expected to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise by surpassing Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (120 crores). But the constant decline is worrisome. It is now crucial for the Hollywood spy drama to maintain a strong hold, or it could miss out on its biggest target!

More about Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

The Final Reckoning is the eighth and final instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. The supporting cast also features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett. Tom Cruise has produced MI 8 along with director Christopher McQuarrie.

It was theatrically released in the US on May 23, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thunderbolts* North America Box Office Day 21: Inches Away From Surpassing Eternals’ $160M+ Domestic Haul

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News