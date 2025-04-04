Tom Cruise lit up the stage at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum by making a grand entrance to CinemaCon with Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, marking his first appearance at the event post-pandemic.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is the epic conclusion to the franchise that has redefined action cinema for nearly three decades. It marks a thrilling moment for fans and industry insiders alike.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film picks up after Dead Reckoning, where Ethan Hunt faces a rogue AI called The Entity. Speaking onstage, Tom Cruise praised McQuarrie, recalling how he had secretly brought him in to refine Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol without informing the team.

“He’s the hero of that film and put Skydance on the map,” Tom Cruise stated. “Because of Christopher McQuarrie, we delivered Top Gun: Maverick and two Mission: Impossible films during pandemic shutdowns and strikes. You’re a modern-day Thalberg and an asset to every studio you serve,” he added before honoring McQuarrie with CinemaCon’s Director of the Year Award.

Reflecting on his journey, McQuarrie credited Cruise for believing in him when no one else would. “Tom, I’m here because of your vision and trust,” he said, adding that Cruise pushed him beyond his own limits.

Tom Cruise also expressed gratitude to former Mission: Impossible producer Paula Wagner, ex-Paramount chief Sherry Lansing, and all directors who contributed to the franchise, including Brian De Palma, Brad Bird, J.J. Abrams, and John Woo, while introducing the trailer of Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning.

The trailer promises high-octane action, with Henry Czerny’s Kittridge ominously stating, “If we want to bring the world back to the brink, we have to deal with him.” It features Cruise performing jaw-dropping stunts, including crawling on a flying biplane and jumping off an aircraft carrier. Nuclear missiles are also in play, raising the stakes like never before.

With a powerhouse ensemble that includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and Angela Bassett, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning promises an electrifying tribute to Ethan Hunt’s legacy. The movie is set to be released on May 23, 2025.

