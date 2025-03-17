Tom Cruise’s sci-fi actioner Edge of Tomorrow stands as one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time, and the credit reaches beyond mere Hollywood. Co-starring Emily Blunt and directed by Doug Liman, the movie engages with a time loop plot where Cruise’s William Cage incessantly wakes up and dies.

However, only few know the ingenious concept sprang from a manga writer in Japan and traveled a long way before landing on Cruise’s frequent collaborator and Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie’s desk. Originally known as All You Need Is Kill — once a tentative title for Cruise’s film — author Hiroshi Sakurazaka and illustrator Yoshitoshi Abe’s thought-provoking work was published as a light novel, bridging the gap between literary media and manga.

Abe’s artistic style shone through, though it only hinted at what an anime manifestation might offer. Two decades later, the original work is finally crossing that barrier. A teaser for the new All You Need Is Kill anime film, retaining its source material title, has been unveiled by Warner Bros., the studio behind Edge of Tomorrow. The movie is set to stick close to the original story and characters.

All You Need is Kill follows Keiji Kiriya, a recruit thrust into battle armor called a Jacket against alien Mimics. He dies on the field, only to wake each morning, fighting and dying again. By his 158th loop, a clue comes from Rita Vrataski, a legendary U.S. soldier dubbed Full Metal Bitch. Together, the two set off to their journey unbeknownst of whether they will be able to escape or confront a definitive fallout.

The teaser shows a trippy canvas, skipping dialogue. Spots for fans pop up: alien fights, hand notes tracking his lives, a nod to video games with a “continue” prompt. The anime builds on the light novel’s base, adding a layer to its legacy. Edge of Tomorrow faced its own twist with this tale, and now it returns to its roots. A release date has yet to be finalized.

Edge of Tomorrow was an anticipated project but suffered infamous post-production drama. With its title twice changed — from All You Need Is Kill to Live Die Repeat — and an unappetizing marketing campaign, the movie couldn’t fare well at the box office. Though word of mouth eventually salvaged Warner Bros. from a potential bomb, rendering it a beloved modern classic. The light novel, All You Need Is Kill, also spawned a two-issue manga during the Hollywood tentpole release.

