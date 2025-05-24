James Bond has always been the kind of role that attracts wild stories. Actors love to claim they were considered for it or nearly signed for it, especially after someone new is officially announced.

The list has grown to include American stars who had no real shot, and British legends who were nearly there but not quite. Each time a Bond steps down, the rumor machine kicks into overdrive and spins out names from the obvious to the absurd.

The Ever-Shifting James Bond Casting Formula

Sometimes, the producers went with fresh faces, like Australian George Lazenby, plucked from modeling into the tuxedo. Other times, they circled back to the familiar, as they did with Sean Connery. But one thing’s for sure and that is there never seemed to be a clear formula. The direction of the franchise has always bent with the moment and with the mood of the producers.

Some names were predictable, others completely out of left field. Cary Grant. Mel Gibson. Clint Eastwood. Even Christian Bale and Sean Bean hovered close to the radar at one point. The names alone read like a tour through several eras of cinema.

Michael Gambon: A Surprising Candidate For 007

One of the more unusual entries in this long parade was Michael Gambon. The actor, known much later for his turn as Albus Dumbledore, was already rich with stage work by the time Bond came knocking. His name might not have been famous in 1970, but among British theatre circles, he was already a major presence.

Gambon was a serious Shakespearean actor who had several awards under his sleeve. He was well respected by his peers and was soon going to be recognized more broadly for his television and film work.

Truth be told, the Bond franchise was struggling for existence back then. George Lazenby had walked away after one film, and Cubby Broccoli needed a replacement. Even names such as Burt Reynolds and Clint Eastwood were floated, not because of their suitability, but perhaps more for their starpower.

However, Broccoli also looked inward, toward British theatre, and that’s where Gambon entered the picture.

Why Michael Gambon Walked Away From James Bond

Gambon met with Broccoli, who pitched the idea of casting a solid stage actor after the previous gamble hadn’t quite paid off. But much to the producer’s surprise, Gambon didn’t bite. Instead, he told him that he wasn’t really fit for the part.

He had no illusions about what was expected of Bond, and thought he didn’t match the image. Gambon made a self-deprecating response, “Well, I’ve got tits, bad teeth, and no hair,” and it wasn’t what Broccoli wanted to hear. (Via Far Out)

Despite the producer’s reassurance that things like teeth, chest, and hair could all be managed, Gambon’s lack of enthusiasm pretty much closed the door.

He walked away from what could have been one of the most iconic roles in film, and didn’t seem to regret it. Instead, his career went in a different direction. Even though he never landed an Oscar nomination, his shelf held multiple Baftas and nominations for a Golden Globe and two Emmys . His performances ranged from The Singing Detective to Gosford Park and The Life Aquatic.

