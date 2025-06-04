There was huge buzz and anticipation for the comedy thriller Housefull 5. The trailer received massive love, while some of the songs are already being played on loop. Unfortunately, the hype is not converting into footfalls. Akshay Kumar starrer is yet to pick up the pace in advance booking. Scroll below for day 1 box office updates!

Housefull 5 Advance Booking (2 days until release)

The advance booking for Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial began on June 1, 2025. As of the latest update at 9 AM, Housefull 5 has sold tickets worth 2.12 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. There is no big clash this Friday in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar starrer was expected to make an earth-shattering opening. Despite the favorable pre-release buzz, the response isn’t upto the mark.

Around 70K tickets have been sold across the nation. Housefull 5 is witnessing the best advance booking sales in Maharashtra. Other leading circuits include Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Telangana.

Housefull 5 vs Top 5 Bollywood pre-sales of 2025

Sajid Nadiadwala roped in the biggest casting coup. Housefull 5 was expected to pull audiences to theatres in large numbers and compete with Chhaava and Sikandar in the top 3 pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood. However, the reality has hit hard as it has not even entered the top 5 yet.

Check out the top 5 day 1 advance bookings of 2025 in Bollywood (India gross collection):

Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sikandar: 10.09 crores Raid 2: 6.52 crores Sky Force: 3.82 crores Jaat: 2.59 crores

Housefull 5 will beat Sunny Deol’s Jaat today. In order to beat Akshay Kumar’s own Sky Force, his comedy thriller will need an 80% jump. It is still 48 hours away from the big release. There is a possibility, but it must pick up the pace.

Post that, it will be race against the top 3 pre-sales. However, Raid 2’s 6.52 crores looks out of reach at this point, unless there is some unexpected boost in the last 24 hours.

Housefull 5 is releasing in two formats

In a never-seen-before scenario in Bollywood, Sajid Nadiadwala is releasing the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise in two formats – Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. They will feature different killers and endings. The idea sounded exciting, but it looks like the cine-goers are seemingly confused about which part to splurge their money on.

