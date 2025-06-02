Tourist Family, starring M Sasikumar and Simran, continued pushing its tally ahead at the Indian box office after already becoming a huge success. Yesterday, it concluded the fifth weekend and packed a good score. In the last three days, the film managed to cross the 60 crore mark in net collection and also surpassed the lifetime collection of Suriya’s Retro. By crossing it, the film has become Kollywood’s 4th highest-grosser of 2025!

Performs well during the fifth weekend

Written and directed by Abishan Jeevinth, the Tamil comedy drama was theatrically released on May 1. Backed by the strong word-of-mouth of the audience, it displayed legs and kept minting solid numbers. Talking about the latest update, it amassed 1.94 crores during the fifth weekend, a drop of just 33.10% from the fourth weekend’s 2.90 crores.

How much did Tourist Family earn at the Indian box office in 32 days?

Overall, Tourist Family has earned 61.19 crore net at the Indian box office in 32 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 72.20 crores. Since the film has now premiered on OTT, the collection will drop significantly, and the lifetime will stay below 67-68 crores.

Beats the lifetime collection of Retro

With 61.19 crores in the kitty, Tourist Family has surpassed the lifetime collection of Suriya’s Retro. For those who don’t know, Retro earned 60.55 crore net at the Indian box office. By surpassing it, the M Sasikumar and Simran starrer has become the fourth highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 5 grossers of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Good Bad Ugly – 153.75 crores Dragon – 102.55 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 81.58 crores Tourist Family – 61.19 crores Retro – 60.55 crores

More about the film

Tourist Family also stars Mithun Jai Sankar, Yogi Babu, Kamalesh Jagan, and others. It is produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment. It premiered on JioHotstar today, on June 2.

Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 16 crores. Against this modest cost, it amassed a huge sum and emerged as a super-hit at the Indian box office.

