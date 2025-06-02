Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, like other installments in this franchise, is high on exhilarating action sequences, and intense them on the IMAX screens is an entirely different experience. It seems the fans are enjoying this Tom Cruise actioner on the IMAX screens worldwide, as it has raked in $50 million+ from the immersive theatrical formatted screens worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Mission: Impossible movie has received excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes—the critics have Certified it Fresh with an 80% rating, and the audience has awarded it an 89%. The critics called it a sentimental sendoff for Ethan Hunt that accomplishes its mission with a characteristic flair for the impossible.

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collect at the worldwide box office?

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning accumulated $27.3 million on its second weekend at the North American box office. The film has reached the $122.6 million cume domestically. Internationally, the film collected a magnificent $76.1 million this weekend, taking overseas total to $231.2 million cume. Hence, MI8 crossed the $350 million milestone worldwide. The film’s worldwide collection has reached $353.8 million cume.

Worldwide box office breakdown

North America – $122.6 million

Overseas – $231.2 million

Worldwide – $353.8 million

Crosses the $50 million mark in IMAX worldwide

According to Luiz Fernando‘s latest data via X [formerly Twitter], Mission: Impossible 8 crossed the $50 million milestone worldwide. According to the report, Tom Cruise’s film collected $24.9 million in the North American box office and $28.3 million overseas from the IMAX screens. Therefore, The Final Reckoning has garnered $53.2 million from the IMAX screenings worldwide and by the second weekend. It establishes that MI 8 is a success in the IMAX format. MI 8 will have the IMAX screens until How to Train Your Dragon releases.

Recent Hollywood releases surpassing $50M in IMAX by 2nd weekend

1. Oppenheimer – $80.7 million

2. Dune 2 – $72.4 million

3. Deadpool & Wolverine – $64.5 million

4. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $53.2 million

More about the film

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible 8 features an ensemble cast comprising Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett. Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his IMF team work to prevent the Entity, a rogue AI, from unleashing global destruction against humanity. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

