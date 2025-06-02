The Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer Malayalam mystery-comedy Detective Ujjwalan started off on a decent note. The movie is now moving at a fair pace and is almost inching towards 5 crores. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 10th day.

Detective Ujjwalan Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the box office collection of the film comes to 57 lakhs. This was a slight growth of 26% since the movie amassed 45 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 4.96 crore.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of Detective Ujjwalan comes to 5.85 crores. However, this is certainly not enough since the film needs to cross 5 crores when it comes to the Indian box office. The stiff competition from the other Malayalam releases like Thudarum, Narivetta and Prince And Family is also not making things easier for the movie.

Detective Ujjwalan Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakdown

Day 1: 69 Lakhs

Day 2: 78 Lakhs

Day 3: 85 Lakhs

Day 4: 30 Lakhs

Day 5: 50 Lakhs

Day 6: 25 Lakhs

Day 7: 22 Lakhs

Day 8: 35 Lakhs

Day 9: 45 Lakhs

Day 10: 57 Lakhs

Total: 4.96 Crore

512% Higher Than Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Last Comedy Drama

Detective Ujjwalan is however faring far better than Dhyan Sreenivasan’s previous comedy drama, Machante Maalakha. For the unversed, Machante Maalakha only fared around 81 lakhs within the 10 days of its release. Hence, Sreenivasan’s latest release is racing ahead by his February 2025 release by 512%.

About The Film

Talking about Detective Ujjwalan, the movie has been helmed by director duo Rahul G and Indraneel GK. Apart from Dhyan Sreenivasan, the movie also stars Ameen, Nihal Nizam and Rony David in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Sibi Mathew Alex.

