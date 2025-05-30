Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, has finally taken an exit from theatres. Released amid high expectations, the film failed to bring in the desired numbers and eventually ended up being another failure for Suriya after Kanguva. It came closer to the 100 crore mark, but unfortunately, couldn’t get that final push to hit a century at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Upon its release on May 1, 2025, the Tamil romantic action entertainer opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics. Apart from performances, several other aspects were praised. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it had a decent word-of-mouth. Despite things working in its favor, the film failed to make it big.

How much did Retro earn at the worldwide box office?

Retro off to a strong start, registering the second-highest opening for Suriya. However, afterward, it lost its steam much earlier than expected. In India, the film concluded its run by earning 60.55 crore net. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 71.44 crores.

In the overseas market, Retro did a business of 26 crore gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office run closed at 97.44 crore gross. It’s not a good total, as the film was expected to earn more than 100 crores. It finished with 9.10% less collection than Suriya’s last theatrical release, Kanguva (107.20 crore gross).

Worldwide box office breakdown:

India net – 60.55 crores

India gross – 71.44 crores

Overseas gross – 26 crores

Worldwide gross – 97.44 crores

Suriya’s latest release bags the losing verdict at the Indian box office!

The Suriya starrer was reportedly made on a budget of 65 crores. Against this cost, it earned 60.55 crores, thus suffering a deficit of 4.45 crores. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, the film has secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

For Suriya, it’s another major blow after Kanguva (2024), which was a disaster at the Indian box office.

More about the film

Retro marked the debut collaboration between director Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya. It also featured Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, and others. It was produced by Stone Bench Films and 2D Entertainment.

