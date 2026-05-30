The marital confusion on screen has officially translated into absolute celebration at the ticket windows with Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do hitting the 50 crore mark at the box office in two weeks. Overcoming the initial skepticism surrounding mid-budget sequels in the current theatrical diceyness, the ensemble comedy-drama has officially turned into a success as well.

In fact, hitting the 50 crore mark, the film has officially hit a personal landmark for Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi as well. The romantic drama is facing competition with Chand Mera Dil & The Great Grand Superhero, but it is still not refusing to slow down!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 15

On the 15th day, the second Friday, May 29, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, earned 1.26 crore with 2458 shows in India, with a steady 12% average occupancy. In 15 days, the total net collection of the film stands at 50.09 crore, making it a success with a reported budget of 47 crore.

Milestones Of The Starcast – Who Stands Where?

In an era where audience approval is the biggest benchmark of success, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ by T-Series and B R Studios has firmly established itself as one of the most loved family entertainers of the year. Check out the personal milestones hit by the starcast of the film as it enters the 50 crore club at the box office in India.

Ayushmann Khurrana: 9th Film in the 50-Crore Club

This marks Ayushmann‘s 9th Film to cross the 50 crore domestic net mark, solidifying his status as the king of slice-of-life comedies.

Check out the highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana at the box office (India Net Collection).

Thamma: 157.05 crore Dream Girl: 139.7 crore Badhaai Ho: 136.8 crore Bala: 116.38 crore Dream Girl 2: 105 crore AndhaDhun : 72.5 crore Article 15: 63.05 crore Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 62.5 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 50.09 crore (in 15 days) Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: 41.9 crore

Sara Ali Khan: 6th Film to Hit the Milestone

Sara Ali Khan adds a 6th feather to her cap, with the film steadily chasing down the lifetime collections of her last major release, Metro… In Dino.

Check out the highest-grossing films of Sara Ali Khan at the box office (India Net Collection).

Simmba: 240.22 crore Sky Force: 134.93 crore Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 88 crore Kedarnath: 62 crore Metro In Dino: 56.3 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 50.09 crore (in 15 days) Love Aaj Kal: 37.74 crore

Rakul Preet Singh: 3rd 50 Crore Film!

For Rakul Preet, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do marks her 3rd biggest grosser of all time in Hindi cinema, comfortably going past Marjaavaan.

Check out the highest-grossing films of Rakul Preet Singh at the box office (India Net Collection).

De De Pyaar De: 102.4 crore De De Pyaar De 2: 89.85 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 50.09 crore (in 15 days) Marjaavaan: 47.71 crore Yaariyan: 40 crore

Wamiqa Gabbi: 4th Success Story

Wamiqa Gabbi continues her incredible box office golden run, securing her 4th major 50-crore hit in a remarkably short span.

Check out the highest-grossing films of Wamiqa Gabbi at the box office (India Net Collection).

Bhooth Bangla: 193.86 crore 83: 102 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 7 4.81 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 50.09 crore (in 15 days) Babuy John: 39.28 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 15 days.

India Net Collection: 50.09 crore

India Gross Collection: 59.1 crore

Budget: 47 crore

Profit: 3.09

ROI%: 6.57%

Overseas Gross Collection: 7.65 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 66.75 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 42: Akshay Kumar’s Success Concludes 6 Weeks – Budget, Collection & Upcoming Target!

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