Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming comedy film Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar and a huge bunch of Bollywood stars, is performing low when it comes to the advance booking sales of the comedy film for the opening day. With almost 60 hours remaining before the film arrives in the theaters, things do not seem good!

Akshay Kumar’s Top Pre-Sales Post-COVID

Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein’s 1.56 crore advance sales for day 1 have now been pushed out of the top 10 pre-sales for the superstar post-COVID! His upcoming comedy film is now the film with the 8th-best pre-sales for the opening day for an Akshay Kumar film!

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

With almost 60 hours remaining before the film arrives in the theaters, Housefull 5 has registered an advance booking of 1.95 crore (excluding blocked seats) as of 10 pm IST. It has sold over 64K tickets across the country for the opening day.

Check out the top 10 day 1 advance bookings of Akshay Kumar post-COVID (India gross collection).

Sooryavanshi: 5.35 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 4.85 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 4.68 crore Sky Force: 3.82 crore OMG 2: 3.50 crore Bachchhan Paandey: 3.19 crore Ram Setu: 2.32 crore Housefull 5: 1.95 crore (3 days to go) Raksha Bandhan: 1.93 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 1.84 crore

Housefull 5 VS Top 5 Bollywood Advance Booking

With almost 60 hours remaining for the film to arrive in the theaters, Housefull 5 is still 64 lakh away from surpassing the opening day advance sales for Sunny Deol’s Jaat. It would be interesting to see if Akshay Kumar‘s comedy film, helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, reaches the top 3 advance sales for day 1 for a Hindi film.

Check out the top 5 day 1 advance bookings of Hindi films of 2025 (India gross collection).

Chhaava: 13.85 crore Sikandar : 10.09 crore Raid 2: 6.52 crore Sky Force: 3.82 crore Jaat: 2.59 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

