Final Destination: Bloodlines had an explosive run in the first week of its release. It got a little thwarted by the new releases, but the horror genre always has a strong appeal among people; thus, Bloodlines still maintains strong legs at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

The R-rated horror movie was awarded a B+ on CinemaScore. It was made on a budget of $50 million and is already a huge financial success. The film’s genre differs from other horror films, and the audience digs the characters’ helplessness against Death. Viewers feel relieved when the protagonist beats death. However, these films have consistently shown that no one can defy it.

Final Destination: Bloodlines’ current earnings at the North American box office

Final Destination: Bloodlines collected a strong $1.3 million on its third Monday, witnessing a drop of -72.8% from last Memorial Day boosted Monday. The film lost 389 theaters this past week. It is the first Final Destination movie to hit $100 million at the North American box office and the $200 million milestone worldwide. The film’s cume stands at $113.1 million domestically.

Set to beat The Nun in North America!

According to Luiz Fernando’s report via X [formerly Twitter], Bloodlines is set to surpass The Nun as the #21 highest-grossing horror movie ever in North America. The 2018 horror movie collected $117.4 million in its domestic run and is the #21 biggest horror movie ever at the North American box office. It took The Nun 77 days to earn this collection in North America, while Bloodlines will beat that in less than 25 days.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is less than $5 million away from surpassing The Nun and taking the 21st rank domestically.

Worldwide box office collection

Final Destination: Bloodlines collected $118.9 million overseas, and adding that to its domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit the $232.01 million cume. Bloodlines, made on a budget of $50 million, has raked in 364.03% more revenue in less than a month of its release.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $113.1 million

Total Overseas Gross – $118.9 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $232.01 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Lilo & Stitch Worldwide Box Office: On Track To Enter The All-Time Top-50 Highest-Grossing PG Films List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News