Thunderbolts*, starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, recently surpassed the domestic haul of Captain America: The First Avenger. The New Avengers is now set to beat the film’s worldwide total very soon. Chris Evans’s MCU movie is among the lowest-grossing films. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The New Avengers surpassed Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor’s domestic haul. The film is achieving these feats despite the cutthroat competition at the cinemas. The movie’s reported budget of $180 million is expected to cost the studio an estimated loss of $100 million.

How much did Thunderbolts* earn worldwide so far?

The New Avengers opened with a decent collection of $74.3 million at the North American box office. It stayed at the top since release but lost the first rank to Sinners a few times. But it said goodbye to the #1 spot in the domestic box office chart after Final Destination: Bloodlines came out. After five weekends, Thunderbolts* has hit the $181.8 million cume domestically.

The international box office collection is close to its domestic gross as it has amassed $188.1 million overseas so far and counting [via Box Office Mojo]. Therefore, The New Avengers’ global total has hit the $369.94 million cume. It is currently the 4th highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year.

Set to beat Captain America: The First Avenger’s global haul.

Captain America: The First Avenger, starring Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, is one of the least-earning MCU movies ever. The New Avengers is on track to beat the film at the worldwide box office. As per Box Office Mojo, The First Avenger collected $176.65 million in North America and $193.9 million overseas; thus, the film’s worldwide haul is $370.5 million.

Thunderbolts* is less than $1 million away from surpassing Captain America: The First Avenger’s global haul and preventing it from being the third lowest-grossing MCU film ever.

Five lowest-grossing MCU movies of all time

The Marvels – $206.13 million The Incredible Hulk – $264.7 million Thunderbolts* – $369.94 million Captain America: The First Avenger – $370.5 million Black Widow – $379.7 million

Thunderbolts* is beating that with its Monday gross, and this will be confirmed once the official numbers roll out. The New Avengers was released on May 2.

Box Office Summary

Domestic (North America) – $181.8 million

Overseas – $188.09 million

Worldwide – $369.9 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Lilo & Stitch Worldwide Box Office: On Track To Enter The All-Time Top-50 Highest-Grossing PG Films List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News