Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* has slowed down further due to the new releases. The MCU flick has also left the domestic top 5 charts this weekend. However, Florence Pugh’s movie has finally surpassed the domestic haul of Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor and has its eyes set on another MCU movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The New Avengers is benefitting from the positive word of mouth but still lacks the power of the previous Marvel movies. Hence, it is even struggling to earn $400 million at the worldwide box office and might even end its theatrical run even before that. It is the second film of Pugh in the MCU, and she has been widely praised for her performance. Some even called her the heart of this Marvel flick.

Thunderbolts* box office collection day 31

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* lost another 660 theaters this past Friday. The film collected a modest $4.8 million on its fifth three-day weekend, including $1.5 million on Sunday, day 31. It witnessed a decline of -50% only from last weekend. It has dropped to rank #7 on its fifth weekend at the North American box office. The MCU film has thus hit the $181.85 million cume domestically.

Surpasses Thor at the North American box office

The New Avengers has officially surpassed the domestic haul of Thor during its 5th three-day weekend with its $181.85 million cume. The 2011 MCU flick directed by Kenneth Branagh features an ensemble cast of Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgård, Kat Dennings, Clark Gregg, Colm Feore, Ray Stevenson, Idris Elba, Jaimie Alexander, Rene Russo, and Anthony Hopkins. Chris Hemsworth debuted as the God of Thunder with this film, which collected $181.03 million domestically in North America [via Box Office Mojo].

On track to beat Black Widow’s domestic haul

It was Florence Pugh’s debut MCU movie, and it also featured Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, for the last time. The film collected $183.65 million at the North American box office. However, the Marvel flick earned this collection across 98 days, but Thunderbolts* is expected to earn this in the upcoming weekend. The New Avengers is around $2 million away from surpassing Black Widow.

Worldwide box office collection

The New Avengers collected $2.8 million on its fifth weekend across the international markets. It has hit the $187.7 million overseas cume, bringing the global gross to $369.6 million. Thunderbolts* was released on May 2.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $181.8 million

Total Overseas Gross – $187.7 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $369.5 million

