Chris Evans is a popular name in Hollywood, and it is hugely popular because of his portrayal as Captain America in one of the highest-grossing studios, the Marvel Studios. The fans love him in the MCU role and were disheartened when he bid goodbye to it in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame. Much to everyone’s surprise, Evans returned to the MCU with Deadpool & Wolverine but in a different role, something the fans had already seen before the 2011 MCU movie. He is selective when it comes to doing movies and has been part of some of the highest-grossing films in the past few years. Let us check out his last five movies at the worldwide box office.

Evans appeared in the MCU role for the first time in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. However, he appeared as Johnny Storm aka Human Torch, another Marvel character in 2005’s Fantastic Four and its sequel in 2007. According to reports, Evans made around $75-$100 million from the MCU projects, with $30 million per year for his MCU work. Meanwhile, he reportedly earned $44 million from other projects. As of now, he has an estimated net worth of $110 million. Keep scrolling for more.

Chris Evans appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine in a cameo as the Human Torch, which was one of the biggest attractions for cine-goers besides Henry Cavill‘s Cavillrine. In the past few years, Evans has appeared in selected projects, including a few OTT movies and the animated feature Lightyear.

We will examine Chris Evans’ last five movies at the worldwide box office, excluding Deadpool & Wolverine and Lightyear.

Knives Out [2019] – $312.89 million Avengers: Endgame [2019] – $2.74 billion Avengers: Infinity War [2018] – $2.04 billion Gifted [2017] – $36.96 million Captain America: Civil War [2016] –$1.15 billion

Calculating the sum total of the movies mentioned above, Chris Evans has appeared in films worth $6.3 billion, and among that $5.95 billion is the worldwide collection of his Marvel movies only. The latest MCU movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, which featured a brief cameo of Chris, has collected $1.14 billion worldwide.

On the professional front, Chris Evans has Materialists in his pipeline alongside Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal. They are currently busy filming the upcoming movie.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such content & latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (North America): Surpasses The Lion King’s $540 Million+ To Become 17th Highest-Grossing Movie Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News