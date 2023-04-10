Hollywood A-lister, who voiced the titular role in Disney’s animated Lightyear in 2022, once opened up about the controversy of same-s*x kiss in the movie. The actor last year slammed those who felt that the kiss promoted a pro-gay agenda. The controversy further picked heat when the movie got banned in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Chris Evans at the time also spoke about how the same s*x kiss was first removed from the film but was then added back. Read on to know how the Hollywood star reacted after the backlash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Indie Wire, Chris Evans stated, “The real truth is those people are idiots. Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good.” The actor added, “There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human.” In another interview, Evans shared how great he felt after the kiss between two females was put back in the film. He said that it was a shame that the kiss was treated like this and that it should be more normalized. However, Evans was glad that they were taking those steps.

He added, “It’s tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion. That it is this kind of news. The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm, and that this doesn’t have to be some uncharted waters, that eventually this is just the way it is.”

For the unversed, the queer love story in the movie featured scientist Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and her wife. A kiss between the two characters was first removed from the film but was later taken back.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Kristen Stewart Slammed A Reporter Answering “We Aren’t, I’m A Lesbian…” A Robert Pattinson Dating Rumours Question For The Nth Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News