X-Men Star Brian Cox Slams Marvel Films, Cites Deadpool & Wolverine As The Reason "Cinema Is In A Bad Way"

X2: X-Men United star Brain Cox has no love for the MCU. Despite joining the Marvel Universe as Wolverine’s creator, William Stryker, in X2: X-Men United, Cox believes the superhero films spawned by MCU and DCU have given cinema a bad name.

In a recent panel at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Brain Cox discussed how Marvel films have ruined cinema. When asked about the critical success of popular TV shows, Cox said, “What’s happened is that television is doing what cinema used to do. I think cinema is in a very bad way.”

Brian Cox inferred that while MCU films are visually appealing, they are devoid of any substance. Cox said “I think [cinema] lost its place because of, partly, the grandiose element between Marvel, DC and all of that. And I think it’s beginning to implode, actually. You’re kind of losing the plot.”

Brian Cox then went on to cite Marvel films Deadpool and Wolverine as the reason why cinema is in dire straits. Cox said while Deadpool 3 is “making a lot of money that’ll make everybody happy, but in terms of the work, it becomes diluted afterwards. You’re getting the same old…I mean, I’ve done those kinds of [projects].”

Brian Cox then said he often forgets he “created” Wolverine and quipped “When those films are on, there’s always a bit of me [as Stryker], and they never pay me any money.”

Brian Cox added, “So it’s just become a party time for certain actors to do this stuff. When you know that Hugh Jackman can do a bit more, Ryan Reynolds… but it’s because they go down that road and it’s box office. They make a lot of money. You can’t knock it.”

Cox noted the movies that inspired him to become an actor are nonexistent in this day and age.

Must Read: Anne Hathaway Was Punched By Kate Hudson In Bride Wars Set Sparking On Set Feud Rumors: “I Hit Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News