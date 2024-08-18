Alien: Romulus Box Office (Worldwide): Gears Up To Top The Charts With $100 Million+ Opening Weekend

Alien: Romulus is all set to gobble up Deadpool and Wolverine and become the reigning king of the box office this weekend. The 20th Century Studios/Disney film is reportedly selling out tickets like hotcakes internationally, proving the iconic franchise indeed boasts a loyal sci-fi fanbase not just in the United States but across the globe.

Following the mega success of Inside Out 2, Deadpool and Wolverine, Disney has another late summer hit on their hands. Alien Romulus, the ninth instalment in the iconic franchise, did not just impress the top critics, bagging a fresh 82% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but also knocked the socks off the audience, resulting in a B+ CinemaScore.

Fede Alvarez-directed sci-fi horror is the second best-reviewed film in the franchise by fans, trailing behind the 1976 James Cameron film Aliens with an A grade.

Following the stellar reviews, Alien Romulus is reportedly gearing up to rake in over $100 million worldwide, including a $40M—$42M+ domestic take.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Alien Romulus is tracking a $60 Million launch internationally. According to Deadline, on Friday, Alien Romulus came in at No. 2 at the box office after raking in $6M in previews. The film shot up the chart a day later after a $18M start. The latest chapter is produced by the original 1979 Alien director Ridley Scott, who directed the franchise’s previous two entries, “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant.”

This latest entry, which cost $80 million to produce, has been hailed as one of the best sequels in the franchise. Forbes’ review read, “You can debate its place in the grand list of Alien films, but it’s certainly near the top, anchored by stellar performances and excellent use of practical effects blended with CG from director Alvarez.”

Alien Romulus is reportedly set between the events of 1979 “Alien” and 1986 “Aliens.” It’s playing in theaters now.

