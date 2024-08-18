Emily Blunt has earned widespread recognition with her iconic films, such as The Devil Wears Prada, Edge of Tomorrow, and A Quiet Place. The British actress has made herself the most respected and sought-after in the Hollywood industry, but did you know that she almost entered pop music? Yes, you heard that right! The actress wanted to make it big in the music industry. But she credits Judi Dench for making those plans go awry.

In a throwback episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress revealed to the host Jimmy Kimmel that she came close to a career as a pop star, admitting that she even recorded several songs. However, she was talked out of it by Dame Judi Dench. Furthermore, Emily Blunt claimed that she would have become the next Britney Spears.

Emily Blunt told Kimmel, “I could have been Britney.” She went on to explain why she gave up a career as a pop star stating she realized that she was not good at dancing and didn’t want to be Britney. She said, “I don’t want to tell you too much because I feel like someone is going to find these songs that I recorded.”

The My Summer Of Love actress hinted at one of the songs, ‘Ring It Up,’ sharing that the song will never see the “light of the day.” When Kimmel asked if she wrote the songs herself, Blunt jokingly responded, “No, I can’t write. I can’t really sing,” admitting that someone wrote the songs for her. She added, “They said, ‘I think you have a nice voice and I think that you could be a pop star.’ I said, ‘I can’t dance.’ They said, ‘Don’t worry about it, we’ll teach you.’ It didn’t work, I tried to learn.”

She continued explaining that when she was doing a play, her first job was with Judi Dench, the Dame. The play was about Sir Peter Hall’s 2001-2002 production of The Royal Family, and Blunt played the daughter of Dench’s family matriarch. Emily Blunt revealed that when she asked for Dench’s advice as she was nervous about her career and unsure if it suited her, Judi Dench told her, “‘Oh no, darling, you can’t do both. You can’t act and do that.’ She talked me out of it. She put the kibosh on that.”

Emily Blunt is married to The Office alum John Krasinski, and the couple recently released A Quiet Place: Day One in 2024. The movie was a prequel to A Quiet Place, which was released in 2018. A sequel, A Quiet Place 2, was also released in 2021. The couple has been ambitiously working towards creating their own A Quiet Place universe.

