Jimmy Kimmel has recently opened up about his son, William ‘Billy’ John’s health following his third open heart surgery in May. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The host talked about his 7-year-old who was born with a congenital heart disease.

He said, “Billy’s doing great. He had open-heart surgery; you know he’s got the scars and everything, but he’s just mentally right back where he was which is crazy. Physically, you know, we’re gonna have to be careful with him for a couple of months, but he’s doing really well.”

He continued, “They’re made of rubber, you know, everybody says that kids are so resilient and the doctors actually explained it to me which I don’t know why it never occurred to me before because they’re still growing.”

Kimmel shares Billy and daughter, Jane, with wife Molly McNearney, and daughter Katie and son Kevin with ex-wife, Gina Maddy. He shared a post with the entire family and revealed in the caption that Billy had a third open heart surgery. The 56-year-old said, “This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery,” he wrote at the time, calling it a “humbling experience.”

He continued, “We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid. Thank you to my wife Molly for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be and Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7-year-old we know.”

Billy underwent three heart surgeries, one when he was only three days old. In October 2020, Kimmel also shared never-before-seen moments of Billy’s health battle.

