Following the birth of first baby, the High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is feeling “myself” and sharing her postpartum glow. The 35-year-old took to her Instagram to flaunt her new hair look after she and husband Cole Tucker welcomed their first baby.

In the caption, Hudgen wrote, “Fresh trim n blow out got me feelin myself lol.” She shared a short video clip in which she flashes a smile and blows a kiss at the camera, showcasing her fresh new look. Her once super-long hair is now cut into a shorter, face-framing style with a center part and bouncy waves. The new mom is seen wearing a colorful floral-patterned top and a choker necklace adorned with a silver heart pendant.

This came after Hudgen confirmed through her Instagram Stories that she had given birth to a baby.

She shared on her Instagram, “We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media. Despite all of that, mom, dad, and baby are happy and healthy.”

As of now, the couple hasn’t shared the birthdate, sex, or name of the child.

A week earlier, Hudgens and Tucker were photographed cuddling up on a date night in Beverly Hills. For the outing, Hudgens wore a form-fitting green maxi dress that highlighted her growing belly. She completed her look with black heels, a matching bag, and a black blazer. Tucker opted for a casual ensemble, sporting black jeans, Vans, and a white T-shirt.

Hudgens shared her pregnancy at the Oscar in March 2024 when she walked the red carpet in a black long-sleeved, floor-length dress and her baby bump was on full display.

