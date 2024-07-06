Ever since she shot to stardom as a teen star, Vanessa Hudgens has not only made news for her amazing acting and singing skills but also for her high-profile relationships. From dating her co-actors to sports stars, the actress had her fair share of romances before settling down.

Eventually, in 2023, Hudgens said ‘I do’ to baseball player Cole Tucker. Now that the actress has found her happily ever after, let’s have a look back at all the boys she loved before. Here’s the complete dating history of Vanessa Hudgens.

Zac Efron (2005-2010)

Romance brewed on the sets of Disney’s High School Musical as the lead actors, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron, fell in love during the shoot of the film in 2005. The couple confirmed their relationship two years later when Efron starred in the music video of Hudgens’ song, ‘Say OK.’ The two praised each other publicly on several occasions, with Hudgens calling Efron an ‘amazing guy,’ and the latter calling his lady love, ‘a very sexy woman underneath a sweet girl.’

The couple also continued to collaborate professionally, working together on the subsequent installments of the High School Musical franchise. In 2009, the two attended the Oscars together and made headlines. However, just a year later, Hudgens and Efron announced that they were going their separate ways. Hudgens, who was 22 at the time, revealed that long distance was the major reason behind their break-up, but the two remained amicable.

Hudgens later reflected on the relationship in a podcast in 2018, and said, “We created a bond right from the start. We were like, ‘We’re doing this, it’s us or nothing,’” adding, “It started off really organically, I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at that time.”

Josh Hutcherson (2011)

After moving on from Efron, Hudgens began dating The Hunger Games actor Josh Hutcherson, who she met on the sets of their film, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. While the couple did not confirm their relationship at the time, sources revealed that they were seen getting cozy at the premiere of Hudgens’ 2011 film, Beastly. The love birds were then spotted together at the Independent Spirit Awards, and also at Coachella in April 2011. While the two kept mum about their romance for a long time, they finally revealed in 2012 that they did date at some point in the past. “We’re not — we were at one point, that was a while ago — we’re really good friends now,” Hutcherson said in an interview on being asked for how long he had been dating Hudgens.

Austin Butler (2011-2020)

Hudgens’ longest relationship so far has been with Elvis actor Austin Butler. The couple dated for almost a decade between 2011 and 2020. The pair were first spotted together at a birthday party in September 2011 and then walked the red carpet a few months later at the premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. They finally made their relationship Instagram official after three years of dating in August 2014, when Hudgens posted a sweet birthday wish for Butler and called him ‘the love of her life.’

The couple then continued to make public appearances together and showed support for each other’s careers. While the two also had to go through long-distance, they remained strong. “Just communication, communication is key,” Hudgens said when asked about how she makes her relationship work with Butler. However, things went south in January 2022 as the couple parted ways, reportedly due to busy work schedules. Five months later, Butler broke his silence about the break-up in an interview and said, “Life is full of changes, and you’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing.”

Kyle Kuzma (2020)

Soon after her split from Butler, Hudgens briefly dated professional basketball player Kyle Kuzma. The pair were first seen together on a dinner date in January 2020. At the time, sources revealed that the couple was just having fun and wanted to take things slow. The two were also spotted flirting in their Instagram comments. However, it turned out to be just a fling as Hudgens soon moved on from the Washington Wizards player. “She’s living it up and having fun. She seems really happy and excited about life, honestly,” an insider disclosed.

Cole Tucker (2020-Present)

Vanessa Hudgens and pro baseball player Cole Tucker sparked dating rumors in November 2020 when they were seen together in L.A. Hudgens revealed in 2021 that they met in a Zoom meditation group and that she made the first move by messaging him. They made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 with a photo of them kissing, and Tucker publicly expressed his love for Hudgens in an interview the same month. The couple made their red carpet debut in November 2021 at the premiere of Hudgens’ film Tick Tick … BOOM! The two announced their engagement in February 2023 and tied the knot in December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico. Around seven months later, Hudgens became a mother and welcomed her first child with Tucker.

