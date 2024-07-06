Madame Web star Emma Roberts says social media memes were responsible for the film’s dismal box office performance. The Marvel film starring Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts, and Sydney Sweeny dropped in theatres earlier this year. With a production budget of $80 Million, it was a box office disappointment, accumulating $100.2 million worldwide.

‘Madame Web’ is the worst-rated Marvel film in the franchise, landing an 11% critic score on ranking aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the top film critics slamming the film as ‘mediocre, dull, boring, unnecessary and goofy”, Emma Roberts believes the film tanked due to the social media memes.

In a recent interview with Variety, Emma Roberts shared that social media and the “internet culture” of deriding things played a significant role in the film bombing at the box office. Roberts believes the critics were influenced by the internet, who took singular pleasure in mocking the film.

She said, “If it wasn’t for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would’ve been different. And that’s what bothers me about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I’ve done, is people just making such a joke out of everything now.”

When asked about Dakota Johnson’s previous statement about the film, in which she said she would never do a Marvel movie again, Roberts said that she loved making the film and, if given the opportunity, would probably reprise her role.

She shared, “I’m not intimidated by failure, and I’m not intimidated by people having negative thoughts about something. I personally really loved “Madame Web.” I really enjoyed the movie. I thought everyone in it was great. The director, S.J. Clarkson, I think, did an amazing job. She’s the reason I wanted to do that movie.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Roberts revealed she came close to landing a role in I Am Sam before it went to Dakota Fanning.

