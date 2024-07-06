The Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker has recently welcomed a baby boy, Rocky, with his wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and is a proud dad to all his children. Barker shares a daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, and a son Landon Barker with ex Shanna Moakler.

In an interview with People, the 48-year-old opened up about parenthood and admitted that he got a “crash course” with his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, when she was an infant. He added, “The most wonderful thing you could do at any time in your life is have a baby or bring a human being into this world.”

Barker expressed that he “learned so much” with the births of Alabama and Landon as both were born really close to each other. Reflecting on the birth of Rocky, he said “it’s just as good as I remembered it. I love being a dad. That’s my favorite accomplishment, it’s my favorite thing I get to do every day.”

The Barker Wellness founder also recalled the time when he found out he was having Landon, stating, “The day I found out, I left my house and I ran to the freeway. It was four miles, and then I ran four miles back, too. I had this urge to just be the best version of myself, be healthy, and take care of myself more — and I think that’s never gone away.”

Last year in November, Kourtney and Travis welcomed Rocky, and an insider revealed to People that the reality TV star was “over the moon about her son’s arrival.” Before giving birth, Kourtney had to undergo an emergency fetal surgery because of the fluid in Rocky’s lung. In one of the episodes of The Kardashians, Kourtney confirmed that the surgery was successful and is healthy.

Meanwhile, Travis is set to host his Run Travis Run events in Los Angeles on July 6 and in Queens, New York, on July 21.

