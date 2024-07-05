In 2022, Jake Gyllenhaal became the unwitting recipient of fans’ rage after Taylor Swift released her version of the 2008 album Fearless and Red, first released in 2012. Shortly after, Jake Gyllenhaal called out Swift for allowing “cyberbullying” by her fans.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift dated for about three months in 2010. While the relationship was brief, it spurred the popular heartbreak song “All Too Well,” which is believed to have been inspired by her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

At the time, the song created a social media storm with Taylor Swift fans (dubbed Swifties) bashing Gyllenhaal for seemingly toying with their queen’s emotions.

A decade later, Taylor Swift’s fans were riled up again after she re-released several of her songs, including All Too Well, after her old label, Big Machine Records, allegedly refused to sell her the masters of the original recordings.

Shortly after, Jake Gyllenhaal received several death threats and hateful messages for his alleged bad treatment of Swift. While Jake Gyllenhaal initially chose to ignore the fan vitriol, he later told Esquire Magazine the song “has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans.”

Gyllenhaal also noted he did not “begrudge” Swift’s use of personal experiences as inspiration, saying, “It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration.”

However, the Brokeback Mountain star called out Taylor Swift for not getting her unruly fans in control after they began issuing death threats. He stated, “At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name.”

Gyllenhall noted he turned off his Instagram comments after the song was re-released.

Must Read: Who Inspired Jake Gyllenhaal To Take Up Acting? You Won’t Believe It’s This Hollywood Sibling!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News