There is something wonderful for Avatar series fans to look forward to. Recently, actor Joel David Moore shared brand-new images from James Cameron’s Avatar 3 movie’s New Zealand set on Instagram. Moore, who portrays Norm Spellman in the show, posted these behind-the-scenes photos on social media and reflected on his involvement with the franchise.

Since the first Avatar film was released in 2009, Moore has been part of the universe. Additionally, he made an appearance in the 2022 release of Avatar: The Way of Water. It appears that he has returned to the Avatar 3 set.

Avatar 3 Shooting Begins

Based on his Instagram picture, Moore appears to have started working on Avatar 3 production. Indeed, the production update he posted most likely relates to Avatar 4, for which filming has already begun. The Instagram caption reads, “Heading back to Wellington NZ is always so nostalgic. Been coming here for 17 years making this franchise, seeing familiar faces, friends, putting the hard work in, it’s like a home away from home at this point. The family has grown, but the work flow and mission is always the same. Thankful for my #Avatar fam and can’t wait for you to see what’s next! (Last pic is a flashback of me Sig Sam M Rod and our amazing kiwi crew from 17 yrs ago)”.

James Cameron’s Avatar film series is renowned for its innovative special effects and breathtaking imagery. Since each film requires a significant amount of time and work to produce, fans must wait several years between releases. However, the wait appears to have been worthwhile because the films are still winning over viewers everywhere.

The planet of Pandora will grow even more in the upcoming years, with the beginning of Avatar 3 filming and teases regarding Avatar 4. As the actors and crew continue to work on these eagerly awaited sequels, fans can remain updated with further behind-the-scenes looks.

