Shah Rukh Khan certainly needs recognition for breaking a new record every day with his recently released film Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the action-biggie stars SRK in a double role as the father and the son. Now, the film has taken over another record and has claimed another top spot in another region. Jawan Box Office created another record as it became the highest-grossing non-South film ever in the history of Indian Cinema.

According to the reports, SRK’s Atlee directorial surpassed Avatar: The Way of Water to claim the top spot for the highest-grossing non-South film, registering great numbers at the Box Office. The film did not pass the overall numbers of Avatar 2 in the south; however, it has surpassed the Hollywood biggie in the Nizam/Andhra circuit.

According to Box Office India, Avatar: The Way Of Water earned 64.5 crore in the Nizam circuit, and now, Jawan has grabbed the top spot with a 70 crore collection in the territory. This 70 crore includes numbers for both Hindi and Telugu versions.

Interestingly, Jawan has also entered the list of the top 5 highest-grossing South films in 2023 with its Telugu version. The Telugu version of the film earned around 30 crore and surpassed Rajinikanth‘s Jailer and Nani’s Dasara. Before Jawan, Pathaan did a business of 50 crore in the circuit.

Check out the weekly breakdown of Jawan’s Hindi version in the Nizam/Andhra circuit.

Week One – 25.67 Crore

Week Two – 8.1 Crore

Week Three – 2.81 Crore

Week Four – 1.78 Crore

Week Five – 50 Lakh*

Check out the weekly breakdown of Jawan’s Telugu version in the Nizam/Andhra circuit.

Week One – 21.23 Crore

Week Two – 6.79 Crore

Week Three – 2.41 Crore

Week Four – 75 Lakh

Week Five – 15 Lakh*

Jawan earned a total of 70.23 crore in Hindi and Telugu in the Nizam/Andhra circuit. While the Hindi version collected around 38.9 crore, the Telugu version collected 31.3 crore. This calls for a celebration as Shah Rukh Khan‘s film claims the spot for the highest-grossing non-South film ever in the Nizam/Andhra circuit!

