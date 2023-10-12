Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Box Office has been magical with great numbers, and the film has been performing like a beast ever since it dropped in the theatres. Fans were awestruck witnessing the superstar nailing the father-son duo like a cakewalk. While he made fans skip a heartbeat with Azad’s Chaleya, they missed it twice, watching Vikram Rathore, looking as charming as ever even while he gets ready to hit 58, on the personal front, looking his s*xiest best in the film.

With Atlee’s directorial breaking a record or two every day, the film has yet again achieved a new high, surpassing SS Rajamouli‘s Baahubali 2 with a $47 million collection and still counting.

Jawan has beaten the $46.98 million collection by Baahubali 2 in Phase 1, and with a $47 million box office collection to date, Shah Rukh Khan has surpassed Prabhas’ magnum opus in Phase 1. With this achieved number, Baahubali 2 drops to number 3 as the highest-grosser overseas.

The action-biggie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and others, is now the second highest-grossing film overseas in the history of Indian Cinema. The top spot on this list has been claimed by Pathaan with $49.30 million.

While Jawan refuses to slow down at the box office, it would be interesting to see if SRK beats his own film to grab the top spot. But clearly, the superstar is his own competition for now.

Interestingly, after beating Baahubali 2 at the overseas box office, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is gearing up for a clash with Prabhas in December as both their films Dunki and Salaar release on the same date. Looking at the Pathaan actor’s performance this year with 1000+ crore cumulative box-office, trade experts are quite sure that Dunki will continue with SRK’s pace, bringing great numbers.

The fight for the top spot at the overseas box office will definitely get exciting as fans await to see which of the three films, Pathaan, Jawan, or Dunki, secure the top spot for the highest overseas grosser ever in Phase 1.

However, what’s phenomenal with this record is that whichever film rules, it would ultimately be Shah Rukh Khan who would be ruling the top 2 movies, which might turn into the top 3 if Dunki performs the same way Pathaan and Jawan did.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

