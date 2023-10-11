Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Mission Raniganj, has turned out to be a major disappointment at the box office. After a poor start, the film failed to pick up and keep the hope alive of covering a distance up to a respectable total. Here’s how it performed on its day 6!

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the rescue drama opened to mixed reviews from critics, but word-of-mouth has been decent among moviegoers. Still, it failed to translate the same at ticket windows and has emerged as a passable affair for Akshay Kumar. Yes, it’s a shocker for the actor after the success of OMG 2.

Mission Raniganj, after taking a start of 2.80 crores, ended its first weekend on a disappointing note and raked in only 12.60 crores. By then, it was clear that the film was going to be a letdown, and the only hope was its journey up to a respectable number in the lifetime run. But now, the curtains are down!

As per early trends flowing in, Mission Raniganj is heading for a collection of 1.20-1.40 crores on day 6, i.e. first Wednesday. It takes the total to 16.80-17 crores at the Indian box office after 6 days. It’s really a disheartening run as the film will end its first week run below the mark of 20 crores.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Times Now Navbharat, Akshay Kumar spoke about Mission Raniganj‘s poor run at the box office. He said, “It is not a commercial film. It has not earned as much as it should have earned. But, I have come here knowing that the film has not done well, to own the film–and I have done some 150 films by now–and say that this is one of my best films.”

