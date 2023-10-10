Akshay Kumar is currently in the news thanks to his recent disaster film Mission Raniganj. In interviews done to promote the Tinu Suresh Desai directorial, Akki got candid about many things, including slamming media portals reporting his return as Vimal Pan Masala’s ambassador and whether or not he’ll be part of India’s political scene.

The actor – who has starred in social films like Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, OMG and OMG 2, Mission Mangal, and more, also broke silence on promoting the BJP government’s projects through his films. Read on to know all he said.

During a recent interview with India Today, Akshay Kumar was asked whether there is a chance he may step into politics. Answering this question, the ‘OMG 2’ actor said, “No, I am not joining politics. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but for now, I am not joining politics.” The ‘Mission Raniganj’ actor added, “I am doing such films because I feel it’s important to bring such subjects in front of people. God has given me such a nice platform that I can do films, and I can tell people what all has happened in our nation through my films, like that of Kesari, Samrat Prithviraj, or any other film.”

During the same conversation, Akshay Kumar also addressed people’s views on him making films promoting projects of the ruling BJP government. Responding to these accusations of the audience, the Bollywood biggie said, “Lots of time people say that they promoted Swachh Bharat Mission and I made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. They had a Mars Mission and I made Mission Mangal. Aisa nahi hai, maine Airlift bhi banai, us waqt Congress ka raaj tha. (It’s not like that when I made Airlift, Congress party was in power).”

He continued, “No one talked about that. Even Mission Raniganj is set during Congress’ tenure. It is about the bigness and goodness and what happened. It doesn’t matter who was in power. What matters is what was done for the betterment of the country.”

In the past, many actors – from various film industries in India- switched from entertainment to politics. The list includes names such as Jaya Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Kirron Kher, Ravi Kishan, Hema Malini, Kamal Haasan, and many more.

Would you like to see Akshay Kumar enter politics in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

