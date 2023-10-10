In October 2021, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son – Aryan Khan, made the headlines after he was detained by NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) officials in a drug raid conducted on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. After being detained, Aryan – who recently launched a luxury collective brand named D’yavol, spent 25 days at the Arthur Road Jail before being granted bail (on October 28, 2021).

But did you know this wasn’t the first time the Khans’ name was linked to drug possession and being caught for the same? As per old media reports, Gauri was reportedly caught with ganja in her possession years prior to this incident at an airport in Europe. Read on to know all about it and how the acclaimed producer reacted to the allegations.

As per an old Free Press Journal report, years ago, rumors surfaced about Gauri Khan being caught with drugs at Germany’s Berlin airport. According to the report, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife was allegedly caught carrying marijuana. Some reports (as per News Track Live) also claimed that Gauri was not arrested as the ganja found on her was enough only for a single person. However, there was no official confirmation from the authorities regarding Gauri’s involvement in this alleged incident.

When this rumor made the headlines, some reports also stated that Gauri Khan was addicted to drugs, aka a drug addict. In response to this allegation, the mother of three did an interview with Lifestyle Magazine and refuted the accusation. She reportedly stated that such false reports don’t bother her at all.

Talking about Aaryan Khan’s run-in with the law after being detained and then arrested during the drug raid on the cruise on October 2, 2021, he was denied bail four times before finally being released after nearly a month. Khan – who is filming a streaming series tentatively titled Stardom, was cleared of all charges in May 2022.

Do you agree with Gauri Khan that these past reports were false allegations? Let us know what you think of drugs in Bollywood in the comments.

