Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will have an exciting end to 2023 as his debut film The Archies will be released on Netflix in December. The film will also mark Janhvi Kapoor’s sister and Sridevi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan’s debut. While Agastya is busy with the promotions of his debut film, it looks like he has rejected a role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana.

For the uninitiated, just a few days back, reports revealed that Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari‘s Ramayana. The makers had reportedly offered Agastya Nanda a role in the film as Laxman; however, it looks like the star kid has rejected the offer. Wondering why? Read on!

A source told Rediff, “Agastya’s hands are full. He has just completed The Archies with Zoya Akhtar and will be deep-diving into Ekkis with Sriram Raghavan. At this stage of his career, he can hardly afford to play second fiddle to another actor.”

Looks like Agastya is drowning in offers! However, the team has yet not reacted to the reports.

The Archies stars Dot as Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Heartthrob Reggie Mantle and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley. The film will be released on December 7.

Meanwhile, yesterday, we at Koimoi reported that Ranbir Kapoor is turning vegetarian for his role in Ramayana. A source informed us, “While the film will be shot, Ranbir will abstain completely from drinking and eating meat. These are not things he would avoid just for his public image but also as a dedicated actor; Ranbir wants to feel as pure and clean as Sri Rama. In any case, Ranbir is not into late nights and wild parties.”

“While Sai Pallavi, who will play Sita, has a very clean, controversy-free image, Ranbir Kapoor is a bit more, shall we say, colorful in his conduct. Not quite the wild child, but he is certainly no Sri Rama in his personal life,” a source further added.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

