It was in September 2023 when the Kolkata court issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actress Zareen Khan in connection with an alleged cheating case. The case in question was registered in 2018, and an investigating officer had submitted the charge sheet to the Sealdah court in Kolkata. However, as Zareen Khan did not appear before the court, an arrest warrant was issued against her. Now, there is finally some relief for Zareen and her team as the Magistrate has canceled and recalled her arrest warrant.

The warrant had been initiated due to what has now been revealed as “fraudulent and misleading statements” made by the Investigating Officer. The Kolkata High Court has also passed an interim order that supports the Hate Story 3 actress and has canceled her arrest warrant. The Hon’ble High Court of Kolkata has also weighed in on the matter by passing an interim order that supports Zareen Khan’s position.

Earlier, Zareen had spoken about the incident and had told India Today, “I’m sure there is no truth to this. I’m surprised, too, and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity. In the meantime, you can speak to my PR.”

For the uninitiated, Zareen was accused of accepting Rs 12.5 lakh from an event management company for inaugurating six community Kali Puja pandals in Kolkata. However, she failed to honor the commitment. According to police, an event organizer had lodged a formal complaint of cheating against the actress.

When Zareen was questioned, she claimed that she was misled by the organizers as they had claimed that the event was big scale and would be attended by Bengal’s Chief Minister and several prominent ministers, according to reports.

Zareen Khan is known for films like Veer, Housefull 2, and 1921. The actress has also worked in Tamil and Punjabi films. She was last seen in the 2021 film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele with Anshuman Jha.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Slams Media Portal Claiming His Return As ‘Vimal Pan Masala’ Ambassador Over Latest Ad With Shah Rukh Khan & Ajay Devgn: “Chill & Do Some Real News”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News