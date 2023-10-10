Netizens were not happy with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan’s latest ad for a pan masala brand. The ad, which was released yesterday October 10, went viral in no time and soon many fans bashed the actors for promoting bad habits.

While Akshay, in 2022, stepped down as the brand ambassador of Vimal after facing immense backlash from his fans, this ad released in 2023 caught netizens’ attention. Soon after the major backlash, Kumar took to X and debunked all rumors.

Akshay Kumar was furious after reports of him returning as the brand ambassador of the pan masala brand went viral. The Hera Pheri actor took to X (earlier known as Twitter) and bashed a news website for sharing fake news. He also informed fans that the ad was shot in 2021 and the makers can run it only till the end of the month.

Akshay said in the statement, “‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation of the endorsement. They can legally run the already-shot ads till the end of next month. Chill and do some real news.”

Earlier while announcing that he is no longer associated with the pan masala ad, Akshay had said, “With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

On the work front, Akshay was recently seen in Mission Raniganj alongside Parineeti Chopra. Mission Raniganj earned 2.75 crores on its opening day. The film’s performance has been average at the box office.

The actor’s film OMG 2 has also been released on Netflix.

