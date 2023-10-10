Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan has been on a record-breaking spree ever since the film dropped in theatres. Now, even with more than a month, Atlee’s directorial refuses to slow down. In fact, a new day is just another new record-breaking day for the action-extravaganza which is enjoying a humongous 620+ crore box-office collection to date.

The action-thriller starring SRK along with Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and others has finally added a new feat. to the record book. After shattering many records, the film bagged another one in the list of records made in 2023.

Adding yet another feather to its spree of creating records, Jawan has become a film that has witnessed a phenomenal 3.50 crore footfalls, which is the highest for an Indian movie in 2023.

Jawan has ruled the houseful boards of the cinema halls ever since its release. The audience in abundance has rushed to the theaters to witness this action entertainer. Not just once but a huge chunk of people have watched the film several times.

This has today made the film witness the 3.50 crore Footfalls, the highest for an Indian movie in 2023. This indeed shows that Jawan is an unstoppable force not just at the box office but also in the hearts of the audience.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

