Shah Rukh Khan is having a gala time at the box office as he’s just coming and smashing all pre-existing records. After having a dream run with Pathaan, his Jawan has rewritten the record book. Speaking about the next big achievement, it’s a run to mark the highest week 5 collection in the history of Bollywood. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 7th September, the Atlee directorial has been on a record-breaking spree since the opening day, and while many thought it to be a wonder of just a couple of weeks, the film has proved them wrong by showing long legs at the Indian box office. Currently in its fifth week, and we’re about to witness another feat unleashed in four more days.

Not just the opening day or opening week records, but Jawan is adding new feats in its kitty even after spending over a month in theatres. The film just ended its fifth weekend, and it was another rocking Friday to Sunday window despite new releases running in theatres. It is estimated that in the last three days, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has added around 6.70 crores.

Yes, from hereon, Jawan will slow down and stay below last Thursday’s collection of 1.86 crores. But even if it manages to earn 1 crore each day between this Monday to Thursday, the 5th week collection will be around 10.70 crores at the Indian box office. With these figures, it will emerge as the 3rd biggest week 5 collection in the history of Bollywood.

Take a look at the highest week 5 earners of Bollywood:

Uri – The Surgical Strike – 18.74 crores Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 11.78 crores 3 Idiots – 9.6 crores Drishyam 2 – 8.98 crores Dangal – 8.95 crores Pathaan – 8.73 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 8.18 crores Badhaai Ho – 8 crores Padmaavat – 7.54 crores Gadar 2 – 7.28 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

