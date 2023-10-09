The countdown has started for one of the biggest releases of 2023, Leo. The film is undoubtedly the biggest film in the career of Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay and it promises to present him in the most deadly avatar. As it has been high on buzz ever since the announcement, producers have made a crazy profit. Keep reading to know about its monstrous pre-box office profit!

The duo of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj is back after the success of Master and this time with a much bigger film in terms of scale and budget. Apart from the deadly reunion, what makes this upcoming action thriller special is that it is said to be a part of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), which is enjoying immense popularity, with Vikram turning out to be a sensation among audiences.

Leo is one of the most expensive films in Kollywood and reportedly, its budget is around 300 crores. Despite such a huge cost, the producers have said to be enjoying tremendous profits. As per Track Tollywood’s report, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer raked in a humongous 500 crores through theatrical rights deals and non-theatrical business.

If we remove the budget of 300 crores from the aforementioned pre-box office business, the producers are left with a huge 200 crores profit. With this amount, Leo has emerged as the most profitable Kollywood film for producers.

Truly, the combo of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj is on a record-breaking spree!

Leo releases on 19th October, and it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles.

Meanwhile, the film has been smashing records with its advance booking. As reported earlier, it has already become the 3rd biggest Indian opener in the UK and this has happened through only pre-sales.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Leo Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (11 Days To Go): With $629K Pre-Sales In The USA, Thalapathy Vijay’s Film From The Lokesh Cinematic Universe Eyes Varisu & Rajinikanth’s Jailer’s $1.15 Million Opening?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News