Jawan Box Office Day 32 (Early Trends): The Atlee-directed action thriller – starring Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles as Captain Vikram Rathore and Jailer Azad, is enjoying its 5th Sunday in theatres and is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, the Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone co-starring flick has seen a jump in today’s income in the domestic market.

It’s also to be noted that today is India’s first ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 game and it sees the ‘Men In Blue’ taking on Australia in Chennai. Scroll below to know how much the SRK-led film has minted at the ticket windows today.

As per the early trends report, Jawan has earned more than it did yesterday (October 7), managing to pull in the crowds despite being in theatres for five weeks and India playing its first cricket World Cup match. The film has collected around 3-3.50 crores* (all languages) at the ticket windows, taking the Shah Rukh Khan film’s new total to the 626.82-627.32 crores* mark.

In its fifth week at the box office, Jawan collected 1.86 crores on its 5th Thursday, 1.50 crores on its 5th Friday, and 2.5 crores yesterday (5th Saturday). The Atlee directorial will likely see a drop in its income tomorrow as it’s a Monday. Even with this dip, the film – also starring Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles, will continue to be part of multiple highest-grossing film lists given that it holds the No. 1 spot on most. The film also had a 106.64% ROI at the start of Week 5.

In other news, in case you think you will miss watching Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen, 2023 has you covered. King Khan will soon be seen in a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. The YRF spy flick, which sees Salman reprise his role as ‘Tiger’ Avinash Singh Rathore, releases on November 10. Post that, SRK will be back as the lead in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, c-starring Taapsee Pannu.

