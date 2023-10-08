Ranbir Kapoor is all set to strike big this December as his highly-anticipated Animal is to be unleashed in theatres. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before brutal avatar, the film is high on buzz, and not just fans but even the neutrals are extremely excited to watch the actor in his most bada*ss character to date. With this biggie, RK is also set to topple Ranveer Singh in Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

For Ranbir Kapoor, this year has been good so far as his Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar almost earned 150 crores net at the Indian box office. It gave a boost to him in Star Ranking and the actor is currently standing at a total of 900 points to get placed at 7th rank. With his Animal enjoying solid response in the pre-release phase, expect him to make a big gain.

With the kind of excitement and hype Animal is enjoying, hitting the 100 crore mark would be like a cakewalk. And if this happens, Ranbir Kapoor will gain 100 points in the points, putting him in a tie position with Ranveer Singh’s 1000 points. However, as Ranbir’s highest-grosser (Sanju– 341.22 crores) has a greater collection than Ranveer’s highest-grosser (Padmaavat- 300.26 crores), he’ll be placed higher even in a tie situation.

So, if Animal scores a century, Ranbir Kapoor will beat Ranveer Singh to get ranked in 6th position. To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Leo Box Office Vs Highest Indian Openers Of All-Time: Will Thalapathy Vijay Make His Presence Felt In Top 10 Opening Days After Giving A Career Best Start With Beast’s 49.30 Crores?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News