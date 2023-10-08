After the super success of Gadar 2, Jailer and Jawan, Leo is said to be the next big thing for Indian cinema. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the main lead, the film is a hot product in the market and is ready for explosion from 19th October onwards. Given all the hype it is enjoying, the biggie is aiming to be the biggest opener for Vijay at the Indian box office by overtaking Beast’s 49.30 crores. Keep reading to know more!

The upcoming action thriller marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh has emerged as one of the most popular names among talented young Indian directors. Especially after Vikram he has created his own fan base. And then there’s Vijay, who’s already among the top Indian superstars. And this deadly combination is enough to create a solid on-ground buzz.

No doubt Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest names down South, but his fans in the Hindi belt have always complained about makers underutilizing his reach and potential by poorly promoting his films. However, this time, despite not-so-good promotions so far, Leo is enjoying good pre-release buzz and is expected to perform well.

Even if one keeps the Hindi belt aside for a moment, Leo is still expected to rake in a thunderous start at the Indian box office. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka are expected to go full throttle for Thalapathy Vijay. It clearly aims to surpass the career-best opening for Vijay, which is Beast (49.30 crores).

As of now, Leo is in the position of comfortably going past the 50 crore net mark at the Indian box office on day 1, with great chances of it going much ahead.

Take a look at the list of top 10 Indian openers Thalapathy Vijay will be aiming to make a place in with his Leo:

RRR – 134 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 121 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 116 crores Adipurush – 89 crores Saaho – 88 crores Jawan – 75 crores 2.0 – 63 crores Pathaan – 57 crores War – 53.35 crores Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – 52.50 crores

