Box Office is again beaming with a streak of hits, all thanks to the Hindi stars reclaiming their lost magic with the numbers. The year 2023 has been great, with Pathaan, The Kerala Story, Gadar 2, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Dream Girl 2, Jawan, OMG 2, and Fukrey 3, all working well at the box office. However, due to massive budgets, none of these films are yet to earn a blockbuster tag.

Moreover, while two of the five leading A-listers, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, have marked their presence at the Box Office, Salman Khan is yet to knock the screens and the numbers with his Diwali release Tiger 3. Aamir Khan has given this year a pass, while Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa is at a loss despite collecting 90 crore.

With increased budgets and expanded star fees, it is a massive task for films to earn the blockbuster tag now. However, the four box-office superstars, sans Ajay Devgn, once came together to deliver a blockbuster year, one from each!

It was the year 2007 when Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan came together to give a blockbuster year with all of them delivering one each, making it a rare feat. as this was the one and the only time this happened when the four leading superstars came together to deliver four blockbusters in a year.

In 2007, Shah Rukh Khan nailed with Om Shanti Om, delivering one of the biggest masala blockbusters. Helmed by Farah Khan, the film marked Deepika Padukone‘s debut in the Hindi Film Industry. Salman Khan collaborated with the comedy superstar Govinda to deliver Partner, another blockbuster. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film clicked with the audiences despite having Govinda‘s odd pairing with Katrina Kaif.

Akshay Kumar got the first blockbuster of his career with Welcome the same year. The film, which had an ensemble of Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif, was a laughter riot.

Interestingly, the film clashed with Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par, which also had a great run at the box office. And that is how the four superstars aligned in sync to give a blockbuster year at the Box Office.

Check out the highest-grossing films of 2007:

Om Shanti Om – 79. 5 Crore Welcome – 71.25 Crore Chak De! India – 67.5 Crore Taare Zameen Par – 62.5 Crore Partner – 61 Crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa – 50 Crore Heyy Baby – 48 Crore Guru – 46.5 Crore Ta Ra Rum Pum – 39.25 Crore Namastey London – 38 Crore

