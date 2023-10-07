On Thursday, Fukrey 3 had collected 3.12 crores at the box office. With three new releases arriving yesterday in the form of Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming and Dono, the need of the hour was for Fukrey 3 to at least stay over the 2 crores mark. Of course, 2.50 crores would have been even better, but 2 crores+ was desirable.

This is what the film did as 2.31 crores came in. This is a decent hold indeed, more so as it’s also the ninth day in the running for the film that was released on Thursday. The film has managed a good showcasing for itself in the second week as well, and its screen and show count is bigger than Thank You For Coming as well as Dono.

Mission Raniganj has, of course, bigger showcasing and better collections but that’s an Akshay Kumar biggie that has just released, and Fukrey 3 is an ensemble affair in its second week.

Fukrey 3 has now reached 68.33 crores, and after the second weekend, it will positively cross the 75 crores mark. What has to be seen is how much closer to the 80 crores mark it eventually gets. In its lifetime, Fukrey Returns had collected 80.32 crores, and now Fukrey 3 should go past that mark within two weeks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Gadar 2 Box Office: With 53+ Crore Collection From East Punjab, Sunny Deol’s Film Beats Baahubali 2 In 49 Days, Claiming The Top Spot For Highest Grossers Ever In The Territory – Paaji, Chak De Phatte!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News