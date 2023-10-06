Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is still keeping a slow and steady ‘win-the-race’, pace at the box office, and miraculously, despite Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, eating up old records like a termite, Anil Sharma’s film is still fighting for top spots in the record book and has recently nailed one. The sequel film, which stars Sunny Paaji as Tara Singh, a Sikh man, has won the battle in their home ground at least.

According to the recent collection updates, Gadar’s sequel, which also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel, has claimed the top spot for the highest-grossing film ever in East Punjab. And while the film nailed this record, guess who got dethroned from the top spot?

It is none other than SS Rajamouli‘s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which to date owned the top spot for highest-grossing film in East Punjab, with a collection of 53.28 crore.

Now, as per Box Office India’s latest report, Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2 has dethroned Baahubali 2 from the top spot by collecting 53.80 crore in East Punjab. Though this is not the final number since the film is still collecting, though in negligible numbers adding up they might create a big difference.

Gadar 2 collected 53.80 crore in 49 days. The film, which fed on the nostalgia of its first part, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starred the ‘Betaab’ actor as Tara Singh, a turbaned Sikh who fights against all odds after he marries a Muslim girl on the eve of Indian Independence amid India-Pakistan riots.

While the man fights to search for his wife Saqeena, who has been kept hostage, in a newly formed Pakistan by her Muslim father, he goes on a search spree again for her with his son Jeete in the newly released sequel.

The film offered major nostalgia to the 2001 superhit film and thus was loved by the nation, collecting 524.75 crore at the Box Office, out of which East Punjab contributed to 53.8 crore.

Check out the list of highest-grossing films in East Punjab in the history of Box Office records.

1. Gadar 2 – The Katha Continues – 53.80 Crore (49 Days)

2. Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion – 53.28 Crore

3. Dangal – 44.35 Crore

4. KGF Chapter – 40.17 Crore

5. Pathaan – 40.04 Crore

6. Jawan – 35 Crore (25 days)

7. Sanju – 34.52 Crore

8. PK – 33.44 Crore

9. Tiger Zinda Hai – 33.26 Crore

10. Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 32.92 Crore

