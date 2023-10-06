Fukrey 3 has collected well in its extended 8-day Week One on a good note. The film stayed over the 3 crores mark on Thursday, and that’s good since it sets it up well for a good second weekend ahead. Had there been a constant decline in collections from Tuesday onwards (post the holiday period), then Thursday could well have hit the 2 crores mark and that would have meant that there would have been a struggle involved from today onwards. However, that won’t be the case now.

With 3.12 crores coming on Thursday, the film is now in a good position and if it manages over 2 crores today, then it would be game on for the comedy franchise. In fact if with some push it can get to 2.50 crores, then it would be even more fantastic. There are multiple films that have been released today in the form of Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming, and Dono, and that has certainly taken up the screen space, too. Moreover, there is Jawan still in circulation, which means audiences have choices aplenty. That said, there is a good audience that Fukrey 3 has gathered, so it will manage to find a space for itself.

The ensemble affair has now reached 66.02 crores, and while 75 crores will comfortably be crossed by the close of the weekend, the closer it reaches 80 crores by Sunday, the easier it will be for the film to aim for that 100 Crore Club entry.

The film’s a Hit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

